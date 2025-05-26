HQ

Bayer Leverkusen has a new coach: after the emotional exit of Xabi Alonso, confirmed now to join Real Madrid for three years, the German club has appointed Erik ten Hag for two seasons, until June 30 2027. He will begin preparations for next season on July 1.

Erik ten Hag was without a club since he was fired from Manchester United after their worst season start in decades... only for Ruben Amorim being unable to change the situation (if anything, it got worse). However, with United, ten Hag won FA Cup in 2024, EFL Cup in 2023, as well as Eredivisie three times with Ajax in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

"With three league titles and two cup wins, he and Ajax dominated Dutch football unchallenged from 2018 to 2022. Erik also demonstrated his class as a coach with his subsequent successes with Manchester United under sometimes difficult conditions", said sporting director ay Bayer 04, Simon Rolfes.

Xabi Alonso turned "Neverkusen" into a domestic treble winner, and while it fell out of form this year, they were still the second best team in Germany by some distance. The Dutchman will have to maintain that level, competing with Bayern Munich in all competitions, and hoping to improve their performance at Champions League.