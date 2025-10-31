Eric Olhats, former Antoine Griezzman mentor, faces ten years in prison for sexual assault on minors

HQ

Eric Olhats, former football scout and mentor of Atlético de Madrid and French international Antoine Griezmann, faces ten years in prison for sexual assault on minors and possession of pornographic images. He will stand in trial before the Bayonne criminal court next Tuesday, November 4, and has been in pretrial detention since July.

Olhats, who discovered Antoine Griezmann when he was 13, was arrested in May 2022 after allegations that Olhats had sexually abused of minors in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when he was working for a football club in Bayonne.

As reported by RMC Sport, Olhats was released on bail, but returned to prison in July 2025 when he broke his prohibition of approaching minors when he approached a father and his two children telling him he was recruiting young players, but refusing to say his name.

Griezmann lived in the same house with Olhats during six years, when Griezmann was 13, and the scout was instrumental in helping Griezmann secure his first transfer to Atlético Madrid, where the French player, also World Cup winner, has broken records as the club's top goalscorer. Their relation ended in 2017, when the scout did not attend the player's wedding. Griezmann, who was questioned by the police back in 2022, said nothing happened between them.