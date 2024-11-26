Eric Kripke reveals the title of the first episode in The Boys final season

HQ

We know that The Boys is soon set to end but that the conclusion likely won't make its arrival until 2026. The show is set to begin shooting soon, but next year's big The Boys universe offering will instead be a second season of Gen V, leaving us plenty of time to prepare ahead of the last batch of episodes for the mainline series.

However, even though the final season is a while away, showrunner Eric Kripke has already begun to tease and dish out the details about it. This includes revealing the title of the first episode in the season, which seems to refer to a very specific X-rated supe.

The title is "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" and yes, that does seem to be in reference to the supe whose power is having a very long and controllable penis, the very same supe that captured Mother's Milk at the end of Season 4.

Otherwise, the information confirms that the episode has been written by Paul Grellong and will be directed by Phil Sgriccia.

Are you excited for The Boys eventual return?