Eric Kripke looked at "about 20 different butthole shots" for that The Boys scene

One of the most disgusting moments in the fourth season of The Boys so far has without a doubt been the butthole scene. For those who haven't managed to catch the first episode of the new season yet, spoiler alert, it ends with a quick flash of Billy Butcher's butthole, and it turns out there are some rather interesting story developments that came about from the creation of that scene.

First of all, creator of the show, Eric Kripke, has revealed in a post on X that the butthole in question wasn't Karl Urban's in case you were wondering, and that to ensure the right model was chosen, Kripke had to choose a picture "based on about 20 different butthole shots."

But this wasn't all, as was revealed in an interview with Collider, Kripke also confirmed that the reaction we got to see during the episode when Claudia Doumit's character first viewed the butthole image was actually a completely real one and that the creative team decided to shock the actress with the real deal instead of having her react to a blue screen image instead.

"And a funny P.S. on that scene is, when Claudia [Doumit] was shooting it, for all the wide angles, it's a blue screen. You can't see what's on the phone, so she's reacting to a blue screen. And then, when we moved in for closeup method acting style, we put the real butt on the phone, so her reaction is her real reaction to seeing that butt. I don't know if we should feel good about that or horrible, but that's how we got a real reaction from Claudia."

Where do you think the butthole scene ranks in The Boys most infamous and crude moments?