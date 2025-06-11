Eric Kripke is terrified to make The Boys finale

HQ

Beginning a TV show is fairly easy, especially in the case of something like The Boys. You hook people in, give them a world totally unlike their own. Continuing that series again seems fairly straightforward, but ending it? That's a whole other kettle of fish.

Speaking to The Night Agent showrunner Shawn Ryan on Sony's Creator to Creator show, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed how scared he is of making the finale. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," he said. "You can count on one, maybe two hands the truly great series finales."

"Conversely, the graveyard is littered with terrible [finales]," Kripke continued. "You could have the greatest show... but if you stiff that ending and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go 'oh maybe that show wasn't that good.'"

Someone who isn't as terrified as Kripke is The Boys co-author Darick Robertson, who in an interview with us during Comicon said that he's very excited to see how the show turns out. Rather than wonder who dies in the ending, he's more concerned about who makes it out alive.