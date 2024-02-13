Eric Idle rants about other Monty Python members

HQ

We guess we're not the only ones who have laughed our asses off at the British comedy group Monty Python over the years, both their Flying Circus, but also their many movies and even live specials. Today, sadly, some of the members have died and the others have passed the age of 80, and we won't see them meet again any time soon, and don't expect a documentary either.

Not only because of the age though, but there seems to be a lot of bad blood between the old friends. The star Eric Idle, often considered the second most important member of the humor group after John Cleese, took the opportunity the other day to share a lot of blows in all directions via X and explained, among other things, that Terry Gilliam (and now his daughter) have been financial disasters for Monty Python and that he is happy not to have met John Cleese for years.

He then went on to bash Netflix, killing the hope of a well-made documentary about the journey of the comedy group (at least with Idle's participation): "Fuck Netflix and fuck documentaries".







