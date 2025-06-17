Eric Bana and Sam Neill hunt a serial killer in Yosemite in Untamed

Fans of mysteries, thrillers, murders, and serene national parks will have plenty to look forward to next month. Netflix has a new limited series in the works that stars Eric Bana and Sam Neill in the leading roles of two park rangers operating in Yosemite National Park in the United States, who after a series of horrifying murders, find themselves on the hunt for a serial killer attacking unsuspecting victims in the area.

This show is known as Untamed, and it'll be coming to Netflix on July 17. It'll also star Rosmarie DeWitt and Lily Santiago, and as for the official synopsis of the show, Netflix explains:

"Untamed is a character-driven mystery thriller that follows Kyle Turner, a special agent in an elite branch of the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature's vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past."

You can also see the teaser trailer for the show below, which paints a picture of a dark and frightening situation happening in one of America's most beautiful landscapes.