Eragon series officially moving forward, showrunners confirmed

It seems like there's a big wave of fresh fantasy heading our way. HBO has A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the upcoming Harry Potter series. Apple just landed one of the biggest book adaptation deals ever with Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere universe, and Disney+ is taking a big leap forward with its Eragon series.

We last heard of the TV show around this time last year, where we were told that it was simply still inn the works. Now, Variety has learned that Eragon has its showrunners, which are Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing. Harthan is known for his work on High Potential, Rosewood, Psych, and more while Helbing was the co-creator on Superman & Lois, and served as the showrunner on other CW shows like The Flash.

Eragon author Christopher Paolini will serve as an executive producer, as will Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb and Rachel Moore. We've still no release date or window for the series yet, but Disney is starting to put it all together, by the looks of things.