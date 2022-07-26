Eragon series coming to Disney+

HQ

Christopher Paolini's fantasy anthology The Inheritance Cycle was originally intended to become a long-running film franchise, but after the lukewarm reception of the 2006 film, those plans were shelved. Now, however, Disney sees a chance to return to Alagaësia and realise the book series' potential in the form of a live-action show.

In fact, Variety reports that the TV series is officially in the works and that Paolini himself will co-write the script for the TV interpretation. The series is in the early stages of development, so it remains to be seen if the project will become a reality and no decision on Paolini as showrunner has been made yet. What do you think about a TV series based on Paolini's work?