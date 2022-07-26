Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Eragon series coming to Disney+

This comes after the lukewarm 2006 movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Christopher Paolini's fantasy anthology The Inheritance Cycle was originally intended to become a long-running film franchise, but after the lukewarm reception of the 2006 film, those plans were shelved. Now, however, Disney sees a chance to return to Alagaësia and realise the book series' potential in the form of a live-action show.

In fact, Variety reports that the TV series is officially in the works and that Paolini himself will co-write the script for the TV interpretation. The series is in the early stages of development, so it remains to be seen if the project will become a reality and no decision on Paolini as showrunner has been made yet. What do you think about a TV series based on Paolini's work?

Eragon series coming to Disney+


Loading next content