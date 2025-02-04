Equinix and Raynor collaborate on a "dress made of data"

HQ

Technology already completely overwhelms and controls our daily lives so why shouldn't it also play a bigger part in fashion and the clothing industry? That's clearly a question that fashion house Raynor and service provider Equinix have asked, and ultimately decided to collaborate on an item that is regarded as a "dress made of data".

The dress is made up of 3,600 metres of fibre-optic cables, and several metal washers and bolts, and yes, this does mean it's quite the bulky and heavy item, with it weighing in at 25 kilograms.

Speaking about the dress, we're told: "The dress represents the personification of the internet, a complex network of physical material that has facilitated some of the greatest human achievements of our time."

Designer Maximilian Raynor also commented on the dress, by adding: "You don't need access to the finest materials to create something beautiful. Often, the most unconventional materials, paired with a make-do-and-mend approach to design, can achieve really exciting outcomes."

Take a look at the extravagant piece of fashion below. Do you believe we'll see more clothing like this in the future?