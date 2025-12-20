Epstein files release highlights: Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Bill Clinton (and not much Trump)

HQ

The United States Justice Department has released thousands of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, including photographs and investigative materials that reference a wide circle of high-profile figures. While the disclosures do not accuse those named of criminal wrongdoing, they provide further insight into Epstein's extensive social network and the environments in which he operated. Some highlights include:

Michael Jackson

Several of the newly released images show Michael Jackson in Epstein's presence at social gatherings. In this case, accompanied by United States president Bill Clinton. The documents do not allege any illegal activity by the late singer, nor do they suggest he was involved in Epstein's crimes. Officials have stressed that many of the photographs are being released as part of evidentiary records compiled during past investigations, rather than as proof of misconduct.

US Department of Justice

US Department of Justice

Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger also appears in the material. One photograph shows Jagger seated at a dinner alongside former United States president Bill Clinton. As with other celebrities named in the release, there are no allegations of wrongdoing against Jagger. The image appears to document Epstein's access to elite social circles rather than any criminal behaviour.

US Department of Justice

US Department of Justice

Bill Clinton

Former president Bill Clinton features more prominently in the files. Among the images are photographs showing Clinton in a swimming pool and in a hot tub with individuals whose faces have been blacked out, one of whom appears to be Ghislaine Maxwell. Clinton has previously acknowledged associating with Epstein and travelling on his private plane but has repeatedly denied any awareness of Epstein's sex trafficking activities or involvement in them.

US Department of Justice

US Department of Justice

Other documents

Beyond these figures, the Justice Department has released thousands of pages of material, with many documents heavily redacted to protect more than 1,200 victims and their relatives. The files include photographs from Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, images of social events in the United States and abroad, and records from federal investigations spanning more than a decade. This is a developing news story, so stay tuned for further updates...