Epson EF-72

Although there are plenty of projectors that aim for a more user-friendly profile, one could argue that the technology in general still feels advanced, expensive, and complicated. Do you need a screen? What about lighting conditions? Does it need to be permanently mounted? And yes, as a real alternative to the television in the living room, there are considerations that need to be taken into account, and furthermore, it's not exactly cheap.

Fortunately, however, there are other projectors that aim for a completely different profile, a different "modus operandi", if you will. Not only do they bypass the setup and customisation requirements of other models, they are also more of a supplement to a television than a replacement.

Meet Epson's EF-72, a stylish, simple portable projector with a sturdy fabric-covered aluminium body, presented as a projector that can be placed in the bedroom and use the ceiling as a screen, or transported around with relative ease.

It's a so-called "coffee table projector", as certain international media refer to these more consumer-friendly and user-friendly models, which means that it weighs just four kilograms and is surprisingly versatile in its use. However, it's not exactly cheap, as you will have to pay a good £1,000 for the privilege, but for that you actually get one of the best all-rounders we have tested here at the editorial office in a long time.

First and foremost, the projector is extremely attractive. It resembles something Bang & Olufsen might have designed, with soft curves, a striking mix of warm and cooler materials, and a sturdiness that makes it feel more expensive than it is. It's also quite easy to take with you and carry, but there is no built-in battery, which is important to note, although we do not believe that this affects its actual use.

The lens itself is mounted via a rod on a base that allows you to adjust it upwards by 90 degrees or downwards by 15 degrees, and the size means that you get a total of 150 inches to play with, with a throw ratio of 1.20:1. This means that it is not a "short throw" projector, so you need a little distance from the surface, in this case about three metres if possible, to get the full benefit of those 120-150 inches.

Before we get to actual usability, there are all the usual modern technologies that make using a consumer-friendly projector like this easier than the average user might think. We have auto-shape correction, automatic corner adjustments, automatic calibration of colour profiles based on the surface being projected onto, and much, much more. This means, for the most part, that it's all pretty much plug-and-play, and with a resolution of 4K, support for HLG and HDR10, you get a pretty decent picture most of the time.

The fabric-covered part of the projector is also a built-in speaker tuned by Bose. It only outputs 10W, so it's certainly not a stand-in for a speaker of similar size. Again, it's clever and ingenious that there is a speaker unit at all, but it could have been bigger, and since there is physical space to give the sound more depth, it's disappointing that this isn't there.

That said, this is a Google projector, which means you get direct access to Google's ecosystem of apps, features, settings, and clever tricks. It also means that it took a moment to set up, it has a responsive user interface with lots of customisation options, and the remote control is absolutely fine. Combined with a warm, gorgeous 4K image, and a design that will fit into most homes, it's mostly the high price and lacklustre sound that spoil an otherwise excellent overall impression.