Epos to scale back its gaming business

HQ

Demant, the parent company and owner of the audio brand Epos, has announced that it is winding down the gaming business side of Epos all so the brand can focus solely on growing and supporting its communications segment.

Specifically, in a statement delivered by Demant, we're told that Epos will continue to operate but that due to weaker market conditions and lack of scale, it is no longer committed to the gaming space, all while Enterprise Solutions (the communications segment) continues to excel.

"Following extraordinary demand sparked by the pandemic in 2020, the gaming market has slowed down significantly due to weak consumer sentiment, and we do not see a viable path to creating a profitable business without significant investments in products, brand and distribution. We of course regret the impact our decision will have on affected employees and would like to thank all employees who have worked very hard to build the Gaming business under difficult circumstances," says Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of Demant.

The wind down will be carried out gradually and will be completed in 2024. Anyone who owns an Epos headset or product will still get access to customer support and service, just don't expect to see as many Epos headsets on shelves going forward.