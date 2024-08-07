Episode Aigis "The Answer" DLC presents a new trailer featuring Metis, the "devoted sister"

HQ

Persona 3 Reload opened Atlus' release cycle in early February of this year, but fans have always missed that the "The Answer" DLC, starring Aigis, wasn't included at launch. We've known for some time that the DLC that continues the story after the end of Persona 3 Reload would arrive on September 10, but now we get a good look at what it will offer from one of its new characters, Metis.

The "devoted sister", as the video has been titled, refers to Aigis' companion and "sister". Unlike Aigis, Metis is more emotional and, although she is initially hostile towards the S.E.E.S. members, she is very protective of them. Aigis cannot use the Orgia mode during the expansion, instead using the protagonist's wild card to unleash multiple Persona, but Metis can. Her version is known as Neo Orgia, which boosts damage and reduces the cost of the ability to zero.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis "The Answer" DLC will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on 10 September.