Episode 5 of The Gamereactor Show is here!

We talk about the 2023 box office and whether it's a sign of things to come.

The latest episode of The Gamereactor Show podcast has now arrived, and in this one we turn our attention to the movie world to talk all about the 2023 box office so far, and if the large number of "flops" and the lack of revenue is a sign of things to come.

In the episode, we also discuss a few recent newsbeats and even share a bunch of opinions about Netflix's The Witcher, and the backlash the show receives from fans around the world.

To hear our thoughts, or rather ramblings, on all these matters, be sure to catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below.

