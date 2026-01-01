Epilogue launches a Super Nintendo cartridge slot for your computer

HQ

Playing retro games has probably never been more popular than it is right now, and games in good condition, especially from the 16-bit era, cost a fortune. But then again, these are often very good titles that don't need any patches and are clinically free of everything called season passes and microtransactions.

However, playing these classics from cartridges is not always so easy. The original devices do not work well with today's flat-screen TVs and HDMI, and there are several other issues that can cause problems. There are many solutions (ranging from HDMI converters to newly designed retro consoles), but they often require some specialized knowledge.

One of the smarter solutions appears to be SN Operator from Epilogue, which allows you to connect your cartridges to your computer (Apple, Linux, and Windows), complete with modern features:

"Play iconic SNES titles with authentic cartridge interaction and modern conveniences. Our in-app emulator keeps your saves synced between PC and console, with co-op play, controller support, cheats, and achievements. You can also use other emulators. Available on Windows, macOS, and Linux."

SN Operator also supports both Super Scope and SNES Mouse, and can of course be connected to a laptop or similar if you want to play a little Super Nintendo on the go. Or why not with the upcoming Steam Machine or ROG Xbox Ally? Of course, you can use Super Nintendo cartridges from all regions. Other interesting features is that the system warns you about copies so you know if your cartridges are genuine or not, and it allows you to make backups of them.

The device will be available for pre-order in just a few hours and will begin shipping in April. The price tag is set at an affordable $74.99, and you can read more and pre-order your device very soon at this link.