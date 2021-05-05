Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Borderlands 3

Epic's timed exclusivity for Borderlands 3 cost $146 million

Not all of the cost was directly attributed to Borderlands 3 exclusivity though.

The amount of revealing documents that are coming out thanks to the Epic vs. Apple trial is quite impressive, and as well as hearing news about Sony fighting crossplay, and Phil Spencer not giving up on getting xCloud on additional platforms, we have now seen how much it cost Epic to get the timed-exclusive deal of Borderlands 3.

It turns out, getting Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games Store exclusively for six months cost around $146 million, although not all of that cost was attributed directly to the looter-shooter.

A report by GameDiscoverCo's Simon Carless has shown how the cost was split up, revealing that the six months of Borderlands 3 exclusivity cost $115 million, but that Epic made a deal with Take-Two Interactive that included Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Civilization VI, for $11 million and $20 million respectively, which in turn made for the massive "Fully Loaded Borderlands 3 Deal".

Over the exclusivity period, over 1.56 million people came to the Epic Games Store to pick up Borderlands 3, around 53% of which were new to the platform.

Borderlands 3

Thanks, IGN.

