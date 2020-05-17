Epic's Tim Sweeney praises PlayStation 5 to the high heavens

You watching Advertisements

All going well, Sony's PlayStation 5 is coming later this year, but we still don't know that much about the device. The most interesting information we've had so far has been revealed by developers working on the console. Their opinions vary, but at least Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is praising Sony's new console, and he used phrases like "absolutely phenomenal" and "blows past architectures out of the water" to describe the PS5.

Sweeney is especially impressed with the storage architecture, and it seems as though the days of lengthy loading screens are numbered! Sweeney shared his thoughts during Summer Game Fest on YouTube.

"The hardware that Sony is launching is absolutely phenomenal. Not only an unprecedented amount of graphics power, but also a completely new storage architecture that blows past architectures out of the water, and it's so far ahead of even the state-of-the-art in the highest-end PCs you can buy."

"It's going to enable the types of content we've only dreamed of in the past. The world of loading screens is over and the days of geometry pop-in as you go through these games' environments are ended."

Just a few days ago, Epic Games was showcasing their new Unreal Engine 5 working on PlayStation 5, and this was also reported by Gamereactor.

Thanks, Twinfinite