Epic will lower the Unreal Engine fee for developers who better supports Epic Games Store

HQ

Epic Games Store is already in some ways a better store to release games on than, for example, Steam and the consoles. The reason is that Epic's alternative has a fee of 9% of revenue, compared to 30% for the others.

Soon it will be possible to keep an even bigger piece of the pie, as Epic is now lowering the fee on its graphics engines in the Unreal Engine series from 5% to 3.5% - provided that the games are released first or at the same time on Epic Games Store. The deal goes into effect on January 1, and Epic is calling the initiative Launch Everywhere with Epic. They also write:

"With the huge pressure on margins across the game business, we're improving our engine and store terms further to help you reach bigger audiences with more developer-friendly terms."

Despite Epic Games Store's favourable terms, Steam is by far the largest on PC, which means that Epic's service is often treated a little unfairly. Hopefully, this will encourage more developers to release their games on the Epic Games Store so that PC gamers (the service is also available for smartphones though) can have better competition and developers and publishers can hopefully keep more of the profits.