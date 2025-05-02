Epic unveils new revenue sharing policy to better benefit developers

HQ

Epic Games has long been championed for its more developer friendly revenue sharing policy, where unlike Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam, for example, that each take around 30% an app or game's revenue for its own, the Epic Games Store only takes 12%, maintaining an 88/12 revenue split with its developers.

In a new press release, Epic has confirmed that this revenue share policy will remain in effect, but that it will also be going a step further to better benefit its developers. From June 2025, the first $1 million of revenue from an app will not face a revenue split at all, meaning Epic will see nothing going into its pocket. After that first $1 million, the typical 88/12 split will be in effect again.

On top of this, as part of Epic's ongoing war with first-party storefronts like Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, it has now announced a new system for the Epic Games Store where developers can create their own webshops hosted by EGS, to offer out-of-app spending that isn't subjected to the first-party storefront's revenue policies.

Epic states: "In June 2025, we are releasing a new feature enabling developers to launch their own webshops hosted by the Epic Games Store. These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where Apple, Google, and others charge exorbitant fees. With new legal rulings in place, developers will be able to send players from games to make digital purchases from webshops on any platform that allows it, including iOS in the European Union and United States."

To cap it off, any player spending in these new webshops will be eligible for 5% Epic Rewards, meaning you can amass points that you can then use to reduce the cost of a future purchase.

Do you think this is a good move from developers and consumers alike?