While many big 2020 releases have been delayed for this autumn, there's still plenty to play until then. Epic Games just released a trailer showing off the Epic PC exclusive games that are headed for Epic Games Store this spring. The games are the following;



Among Trees



Control - The Foundation DLC



Dread Nautical



Industries of Titan



Samurai Showdown



Saturnalia



Sludge Life



Totally Reliable Delivery Service



Are you interested in any of the above? Check out the trailer below.