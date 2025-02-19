Epic sea battle reported to open third season of House of the Dragon

HQ

The upcoming third season of House of the Dragon is expected to open with the epic and bloody Battle of Gullet, one of the most devastating battles in Westeros history. This according to Francesca Orsi, one of the HBO executives who in an interview withDeadline mentioned that the new season will open with a "thrilling battle" that was apparently so extensive that the production team needed extra time.

"I'm really excited. I think you're going to be in for a great surprise on how we start the [season] with an exciting battle."

The Battle of Gullet is described in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood as a full-scale naval battle in which the Allied Greens confront Velaryon's fleet, and is characterised by significant losses on both sides. The production has engaged experienced crew to handle the complex water scenes, and Kevin de la Noy, one of the lead producers, has also previously worked on Titanic.

Have you read Fire & Blood and are you looking forward to the Battle of Gullet?