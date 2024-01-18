Epic required to pay Apple's $73 million legal fees

HQ

There has been much litigation in various courtrooms in recent years, both against Google and Apple, on behalf of Epic Games regarding their right to keep all the money they earn via V-Bucks from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Google lost its case while Apple won over Epic and now the bill for the technology giant's legal team has landed in Epic's letterbox. $73.5 million was the final amount and Apple gave a 10% discount, just to be extra friendly.

Now, Fortnite rakes in millions and millions per month in pure profit through the sale of V-Bucks, so Tim Sweeney and his gang are obviously not in direct need and should be able to cover the legal fees.