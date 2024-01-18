Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fortnite

Epic required to pay Apple's $73 million legal fees

After the video game titan lost to the technology giant in its recent court battle.

There has been much litigation in various courtrooms in recent years, both against Google and Apple, on behalf of Epic Games regarding their right to keep all the money they earn via V-Bucks from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Google lost its case while Apple won over Epic and now the bill for the technology giant's legal team has landed in Epic's letterbox. $73.5 million was the final amount and Apple gave a 10% discount, just to be extra friendly.

Now, Fortnite rakes in millions and millions per month in pure profit through the sale of V-Bucks, so Tim Sweeney and his gang are obviously not in direct need and should be able to cover the legal fees.

