Epic Mickey: Rebrushed sales has been slower than the publisher expected

Many people were delighted when THQ Nordic announced earlier this year that Epic Mickey was making a comeback in refreshed form, with development led by the team behind Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake: Rebrushed.

In September, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed finally premiered, and we gave it a pretty good rating, but noted that it was developed with so much respect for the original that even its flaws remained. Since then we haven't heard much, and now My Nintendo News points out that there might be a reason for this. According to owner Embracer, sales have been slow, and in their latest report they write:

"The most notable new release, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, late in the quarter, was well received by players but initial digital sales were slower than expected."

The developers have already said that they would like to continue working on the Epic Mickey games, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that they will. Unfortunately, sluggish sales are usually something that makes publishers wary and choose to invest in other things instead.