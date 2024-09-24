Epic Mickey: Rebrushed gets a better Metacritic score than the 2010 Wii original

HQ

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, which launches today on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC, is off to a good start, at least among game critics. The reviews for the game are out, and with 25 reviews counted, it stands a solid 78 on Metacritic on PS5, the platform with more reviews counted.

That is particularly good when compared to the original Wii game, with a score of 73 based on 78 critic reviews.

Among our critics, David gave it an 8 out of 10, highliting all of the secrets and easter eggs for Disney fans, while Palle gave it a 7 out of 10, not so impressed by the monotonous tasks.

The original game launched on November 30, 2010. It was much hyped pre-release, with its director Warren Spector, known for Deus Ex, giving plenty of interviews about the highly ambitious game, a 3D platform adventure game with some RPG elements and a morality system, something rarely seen in a family friendly game.

'Rebrushed', wich stands between a remaster and a remake, corrects the biggest flaws of the original game (camera controls, some blurry graphics) and adds a ton of new moves and options that make the game feel more modern, even if the gameplay loop feels a bit obsolete now.

Will you give Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed a chance? Despite the flaws of the original game, Purple Lamp seems to have done a fantastic job "repainting" this quirky, cult game, and critics are mostly impressed.