Epic Mickey is making a comeback

As part of the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase that just dropped, Disney has revealed that it is working with THQ Nordic and the developer of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Purple Lamp, to remaster Epic Mickey.

Set to be known as Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, this is a modernised version of the platformer that features updated graphics but seemingly still preserves the gameplay and storyline.

It's unclear right now when exactly Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will be making its arrival, as the announcement simply noted that the game will be coming out sometime this year, but whenever it does debut, you can at the least expect it to be available on the Nintendo Switch.