Epic Mickey creative director would love to make Epic Mickey 3

HQ

Epic Mickey's series director has expressed interest in making a third game. Following the announcement of the remaster of the first Epic Mickey game, it seems Warren Spector is quite interested in the series once more.

However, as confirmed by what he wrote on LinkedIn, it's probably best not to get your hopes up. "I'd love to do Epic Mickey 3 but I have a day job that would make that impossible," he wrote. "I actually have a high-level idea for what I'd do in a tri-quel. Don't worry what I'm working on is pretty darn cool and OtherSide is looking to hire for that project and one other we're working on."

If we were ever to see another Epic Mickey game, it would likely depend on the success of this remaster. So, if you're a long-time fan waiting to see another game in this series, you'd best keep an eye on Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.