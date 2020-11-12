Epic launch trailer for The Falconeer to Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

One of the games that launched on the same day as Xbox Series S/X, was The Falconeer (also released for PC and Xbox One). It is made by a single person, but still manages to offer impressive production values.

And the best way to prove this, is with the epic launch trailer for this game that combines RPG elements with aerial battles and really big birds. The Falconeer runs in 4K (1800p for Xbox Series S) at 60 frames per second for Xbox Series X, and the performance mode offers 1800p resolution (1080p for Xbox Series S) at 120 frames per second.