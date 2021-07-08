Epic launch trailer for Fallout 76: Steel Reign

It's hard to write about Fallout 76 without mentioning the very rocky start of the game as basically everything that could fail at launch did. Fortunately, Bethesda had no plans on letting the fanbase down and has since then worked hard on improving it in every possible way, including fan requests.

Today, Bethesda considers Fallout 76 a success and the lead producer Jeff Gardiner says to Newsweek that they are currently "roadmapping out the next two years", so it seems like we can expect plenty of more support and life from this adventure.

Fortunately, you won't have to wait for any new content, as the free expansion Steel Reign was released yesterday. It ends the Brotherhood of Steel storyline and throws you into the fight between two angry factions, with some tough decisions to make. Check out the launch trailer below for what looks like a great extension of Fallout 76.