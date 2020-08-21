Epic is hosting an event themed around its squabble with Apple

You're watching Advertisements

As confirmed by Epic, this weekend the company is planning on hosting an event dedicated to the ongoing feud that the studio recently escalated with Apple.

We're not going to dive into the nitty-gritty right now (you'll find everything you need to know here and then here), but here's a long story short: Apple takes too much money and Epic wants them to take less, and the company is determined to force the issue despite the fact that soon, iOS-based Fortnite players will shortly lose all access to the game and will miss out on all upcoming seasonal content.

On Epic's part, the company is hosting the #FreeFortnite Cup on Sunday, August 23. Those who participate will get a Tart Tycoon Outfit, plus there's gaming hardware and more to give away to those who do well. Hit the link to find out how to get involved. If you do, you might even win the hit below, you lucky devil.