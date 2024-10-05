Epic Games will build a "persistent Disney universe" in Fortnite, but will have certain limitations

HQ

Disney is one of Epic Games biggest investors, as earlier this year it was announced Disney had invested 1.5 billion dollars on the Unreal Engine and Fortnite maker. In return, Epic Games is bringing every Disney universe to life in Fortnite, in the form of a "persistent universe".

Speaking to The Verge at recent Unreal Fest, Epic Games EVP Saxs Persson explained a bit more what exactly can we expect out of this "metaverse" Disney and Epic Games are building together.

"Disney wants a persistent place where all things Disney can be there, but they want to be part of an ecosystem we've built,", Persson said, explaining that players will get a seamless experience. "From a player perspective, you want to be able to flow between a Fortnite experience, a Disney experience, or any experience really."

"A Lego minifig doesn't hold a gun": this Disney metaverse will have some limitations

This sounds a lot like LEGO Fortnite and other games within Fortnite, all of them accessed through the same hub. LEGO Fortnite it's not a standalon game you can download separately, but this Disney thing may be, as Persson says players will be able to come into the Disney universe "in the Disney front door or the Fortnite front door."

But inside, they'll connect on the backend to the same cosmetic "lockers" and social graph, that is, the same Marvel, Star Wars or even Disney (like the Incredibles skins) they have released all those years.

There will be some limitations, though: "Some IPs are not teen IPs or mature IPs. They are E for everyone IPs", Persson says. "Not every outfit will be able to do everything. A Lego minifig doesn't hold a gun."

"Brands should be able to enforce the brand guidelines to the degree that they're comfortable with that brand being associated with particular ratings", he adds.