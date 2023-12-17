Epic Games wants to do a crossover with Super Mario for Fortnite

HQ

Fortnite has had collaborations with Star Wars, Family Guy, pop icons and pretty much every major popular anime out right now, and yet Epic Games is always looking for another way to get players to spend their sweet sweet V Bucks.

If there's one crossover that does seem impossible, no matter how much it is requested, it is a collaboration with Nintendo for some Super Mario skins. Epic Games has been open about wanting this in the past, and now in a new interview with Axios, Sax Persson, the head of the Fortnite ecosystem at Epic Games has spoken a little bit about why we might not see a crossover even though he knows players would lose their minds.

"Nintendo has their strategy and we have our strategy, and we hope at some point [to use their characters]. Our players would love it," he said. Considering Nintendo would be very averse to seeing its characters using guns to shoot down and kill other characters in Fortnite, it remains an unlikely crossover. However, if Fornite has taught us anything, it's that you never say never. We did get Peter Griffin, after all.