Epic Games to host State of Unreal showcase at Unreal Fest 2025

HQ

Epic Games has announced the premiere date and time for the State of Unreal showcase that will focus on and explore the future of the development engine and the games that run on it.

The showcase will, for the first time ever, happen at the Unreal Fest industry event that features a bunch of speakers, panels, and conferences that explore specific parts of working with Unreal Engine and how to master the development tool.

As per when we can expect State of Unreal to happen, the show is planned for June 3 at 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST, and for those who don't intend to attend the live convention, it will be streamed around the world on Epic's YouTube and Twitch channels.

The exact contents of State of Unreal have yet to be elaborated on, but we do know what panels and events are planned for Unreal Fest this year. You can see the full schedule here.