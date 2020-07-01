Epic Games: "The PlayStation 5 is a masterpiece"

You're watching Advertisements

Will raw power make a difference between next-gen consoles? While Xbox Series X looks superior on paper, games in action will tell how big the difference in performance with PlayStation 5. Sony seems confident with the architecture of PS5 and its revolutionary storage solution and while Microsoft has been fully supported by AMD, Epic Games has been by Sony's side.

For the creators of the tech demo Lumen In The Land Of Nanite, "the PlayStation 5 is a masterpiece of systems design". Epic Games' VP of engineering Nick Penwarden said to the Official PlayStation Magazine (as reported by Gamesradar) that "not only is it driving a huge leap in computing and graphics performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of storage and data compression technology, unlocking new kinds of games and experiences for players to enjoy."

Epic's CTO, Kim Libreri, also chipped in with a few words about what to expect from next-gen consoles. "Next-gen graphics and processing power will not only make games more immersive, but will also enable entirely new gameplay concepts that can take advantage of fully dynamic environments and lighting, much improved physics, smarter AI, and richer multiplayer experiences."

PS5 and Xbox Series X are coming together at the end of the year and will share a lot of games, but it seems that each hardware will handle processing data their own way.