Epic Games Store's Spring Sale has begun with up to 90% off selected titles

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Epic Games has just kicked off the Spring Sale for its Epic Games Store, offering users a chance to snag a bunch of major games at a fraction of the cost. The sale is making a ton of titles available at a much lower rate, including some that are reduced by as much as 90%.

As usual, with a big sale like this underway, and lasting until April 13, we've had a peruse of the store and picked out a few deals that you shouldn't miss out on.



Alan Wake 2 (70% off) - Was £39.99/Now £11.99



Battlefield 6 (40% off) - Was £59.99/Now £35.99



Assassin's Creed Shadows (50% off) - Was £59.99/Now £29.99



Borderlands 4 (30% off) - Was £59.99/Now £41.99



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Royal Edition (50% off) - Was £65.99/Now £32.99



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (80% off) - Was £34.96/Now £6.99



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (90% off) - Was £59.99/Now £5.99



Mortal Kombat 1 (80% off) - Was £44.99/Now £8.99



Silent Hill f (50% off) - Was £69.99/Now £34.99



Civilization VII (40% off) - Was 59.99/Now £35.99



If you notice any amazing deals, be sure to share them with your fellow Gamereactor readers.