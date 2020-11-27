Epic Games Store's Black Friday Sale is now here

You're watching Advertisements

From now until December 3, PC gamers can enjoy some really good deals on Epic Games Store. That's right, EGS is holding its Black Friday Sale. Up to 75% off, a lot of the most popular games and DLCs are waiting for you.

For example, Watch Dogs Legion is 25% off, Star Wars: Squadrons is 40% off, and you can even bring World War Z GOTY back by just spending $6.89. You can check this page for more discounted titles.

But if you are on a budget now and still want to have something new to play, then as usual, EGS offers free stuff every Thursday. This week we have MudRunner, which offers its players "the ultimate off-road experience." This offroad truck driving simulator will be available to grab without costing you a penny, until December 3.

