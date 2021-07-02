Epic Games Store to offer Ironcast and Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead next week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its latest offering of titles for users to pick up completely free of charge, and starting next week, on July 8, both Ironcast and Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead will be available and ready to claim.

Considering we've recently just had Sonic Mania, these offerings aren't as gripping, but as they are free, they are worth picking up and giving them a go if you haven't played either before.

Likewise, as these two will be available next week, you can grab The Spectrum Retreat right now, until July 8 at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Designed as a puzzle adventure game, this one asks players to explore the pristine hotel, The Penrose, to solve a variety of colour-coded puzzles to discover the reasons behind the player's never-ending stay.