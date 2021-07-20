Epic Games Store plans to improve user profiles and wishlisting

A wealth of new features and improvements are soon set to arrive to bolster the user experience on the Epic Games Store. Epic has just updated its Trello page with several upcoming changes and these include improvements to user profiles and wishlisting and a preview on hover feature.

The preview on hover feature enables users to find out more details about a particular game or app without having to visit its individual page. The details displayed include a brief description, the game's tags, and the ability for you to add it to your wishlist.

User profiles have been updated to showcase more information and they now resemble profiles on Xbox consoles. Here you can see the full list of your friends, your achievements, and minor details such as the number of games in your library and your total hours played.

Lastly, you'll now be able to access your wishlist from the Discover and Browse filters on the store. Badges will also be given noting updates to wishlisted items, and later down the line, a blade will be added to the Discover section of the storefront showing the most recently updated items that you have wishlisted.

