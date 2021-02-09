Epic Games Store plans to expand its offering of exclusive games in 2021-2022

You're watching Advertisements

In its ongoing battle against Steam, Epic has always done well in securing exclusives to lure players to its platform. Since it launched in December 2018, it has seen the likes of Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, and The Outer Worlds gain exclusivity status on the Epic Games Store (even just for a little while). The strategy has worked well for Epic so far and it seems like it's something that is set to continue moving into the very near future.

A spokesperson from Epic recently reached out to PC Gamer and said the following: "We have more exclusives coming in the next two years than we have published to date."

This is pretty eye opening considering that the platform has already seen more than 100 exclusives to date. Some of the exclusives that have already been announced but have not yet released include Darkest Dungeon 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Chivalry 2.