Epic Games Store offers Orcs Must Die! 3 for free in holiday promotion

Orcs Must Die! 3, an action-tower defense game developed by Robot Entertainment, is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store. This limited-time offer is part of Epic's ongoing holiday promotion, which features daily free game giveaways. To claim the game, users need to log into their Epic Games account and add it to their library before the promotion ends.

Released in 2020, Orcs Must Die! 3 is the fourth installment in the Orcs Must Die! series. The game combines strategic trap placement with third-person combat, challenging players to defend rifts from large orc armies. It introduces new features such as War Scenarios, which involve massive battles against overwhelming enemy forces, and War Machines, oversized traps designed to handle large groups of enemies. The game also supports two-player cooperative multiplayer mode, allowing friends to team up against the orc hordes.