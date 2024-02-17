Epic Games Store offered users $2,055 in games in 2023

HQ

The Epic Games Store has released its 2023 year in review, and it shows that the platform has been successful in expanding its user base and offering great value.

Across the year, 86 free games were given away for users, with a total retail value of $2,055. These free games, which included heavy hitters such as The Outer Worlds, Saints Row (2022), and Ghostwire Tokyo, were downloaded 560 million times.

When it comes to player figures, monthly active users in December 2023 stood at 75 million, which is an increase of 10% compared to the previous year. This still fails significantly behind the player figures reported by Steam, however, as the platform hit 132 million at the end of 2021. These figures haven't been updated in two years though and are likely to be much higher.