Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Epic Games Store now has over 160 million users

Its daily active users also increased by 192% in 2020.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Late yesterday, Epic Games Store shared an update on its homepage where it took a look at the year 2020 to see what happened. Epic writes that the number of daily active users increased by a whopping 192% compared to 2019 and is now at 31.2 million. It also revealed that it now has over 160 million PC users.

It also presented the ten most popular games on Epic Games Store, which has few surprises, but to find Godfall and Snowrunner there probably wasn't our first guess, at least. We also got to know that 103 games were given for free during 2020. All this and a whole lot more data can be found in the infographic below:

Epic Games Store now has over 160 million users


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy