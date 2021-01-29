Epic Games Store now has over 160 million users

You're watching Advertisements

Late yesterday, Epic Games Store shared an update on its homepage where it took a look at the year 2020 to see what happened. Epic writes that the number of daily active users increased by a whopping 192% compared to 2019 and is now at 31.2 million. It also revealed that it now has over 160 million PC users.

It also presented the ten most popular games on Epic Games Store, which has few surprises, but to find Godfall and Snowrunner there probably wasn't our first guess, at least. We also got to know that 103 games were given for free during 2020. All this and a whole lot more data can be found in the infographic below: