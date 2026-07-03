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Final Fantasy VII: Revelation

Epic Games Store listings suggest Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will receive multiple DLC packs

There's reference to a Story Expansion Pass, nine DLCs, a Premium Edition, and more.

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When Square Enix launched Final Fantasy VII: Remake, the game eventually grew significantly in size when the Intergrade expansion and edition arrived. Many wondered whether this would then be reflected with the sequel, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, but it wasn't, leaving the game to launch and receive no further post-launch expansion. So what will happen for Final Fantasy VII: Revelation?

A new bunch of listings noticed on the Epic Games Store by tracking tool EpicDB (thanks, RPG Site) has suggested the coming third and final chapter of the story will get quite a few DLC options.

In total, there is reference to a Premium Edition of the game, a Premium Plus Edition, a Story Expansion Pass, and nine separate DLCs. There is no information about the specifics of these, and for the case of DLCs, these could be cosmetic bundles or items and don't immediately relate to major post-launch content.

Still, it does suggest that Square Enix will be supporting Final Fantasy VII: Revelation in a way that Rebirth was not, so stay tuned for a very, very long and time-consuming RPG remake when it arrives on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 on the same day sometime in spring 2027.

Final Fantasy VII: Revelation

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