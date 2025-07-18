Epic Games Store kicks off Summer Sale, makes Civ VI and all its DLCs free

HQ

The Epic Games Store Summer Sale has arrived. If you're looking to get some discounts on recent games and old favourites, now's your chance as you can grab a lot of big titles for less than their standard cost.

Also, kicking off the summer sale, Epic has made Civilization VI and all of its DLCs free via the game's Platinum Edition. While Civ VI was made free on Epic in the past, that was just the base game, whereas this offers the full experience.

The Epic Rewards programme is also offering 20% from now until the 31st of August on games purchased through the store, meaning you can nab yourself a better discount on your next purchase after getting something for yourself. It's worth noting the summer sale itself ends on the 31st of July.

In terms of discounted games, there's a lot of titles you'd have found on the Steam sale earlier this month, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at 10% off, Assassin's Creed Shadows at 25% off, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at 20% off. With the Epic Rewards, you could make those discounts a bit deeper, but I say the real star of the show here is 30% off MindsEye. Build a Rocket Boy's flop shooter might have been the most critically panned game of the year so far, but if curiosity gets the better of you, we can only recommend you at least buy it on sale.