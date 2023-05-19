Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Death Stranding

Epic Games Store kicks off its Mega Sale, giving away Death Stranding

There's a bunch of discounts on other games as well.

HQ

The Epic Games Store has started its Mega Sale, giving discounts on some major games as well as giving away Death Stranding for free.

Death Stranding was made available for free before on the Epic Games Store, but if you missed your chance then you can get your hands on it now. It's likely that the mystery game unlocking next week will also be a biggie even if you've already downloaded Death Stranding.

As mentioned, there are also plenty of other deals, with discounts on Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Returnal, and if you want to use up your Epic Coupon, you can get 25% off titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more.

Death Stranding

