Epic Games Store is relentless in giving up free games for PC users

Runbow and The Drone Racing League now available to download for free.

Epic Games Store has been giving out free games for PC users for a long time, and they have no intention to slow down. This week those wonderful free games are Runbow and The Drone Racing League. And they are wonderful, because they are free.

Runbow was developed by 13AM Games, and originally released back in 2015. It offers platforming madness for up to 9 players. The Drone Racing League is a racing game released in 2017.

Go and download these at Epic Games Store, because it's free, and you can't have a better offer than free.

