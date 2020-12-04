IGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pillars of Eternity

Epic Games Store is offering up Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny for free next week

Both titles won't cost you a penny to download until December 17.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Epic Games Store is currently on a roll with its offerings, as both Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition and Tyranny - Gold Edition will be free to download next week off the back of the excellent Cave Story+. Both of these games can be scooped up for no expense from December 10 - 17.

Both of these titles will be free during their first week on the store. Tyranny - Gold Edition features all expansions and DLCs released for the acclaimed RPG and is currently sitting at £37.88 on Steam. Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition is another tightly-stuffed package, which adds all previous expansions, bonuses, and updates. Currently, it's on Steam for £34.99.

Remember too that Cave Story+ will only be free to download until December 10, so be sure to grab it up before it's gone!

Pillars of Eternity

Related texts

Pillars of EternityScore

Pillars of Eternity
REVIEW. Written by José Manuel Bringas

"Obsidian's invented a time machine. We're back to the brilliance of the 90s RPG, with pre-rendered environments, isometric viewpoints and intricate stories with tons of text."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy