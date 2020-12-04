Epic Games Store is offering up Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny for free next week

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games Store is currently on a roll with its offerings, as both Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition and Tyranny - Gold Edition will be free to download next week off the back of the excellent Cave Story+. Both of these games can be scooped up for no expense from December 10 - 17.

Both of these titles will be free during their first week on the store. Tyranny - Gold Edition features all expansions and DLCs released for the acclaimed RPG and is currently sitting at £37.88 on Steam. Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition is another tightly-stuffed package, which adds all previous expansions, bonuses, and updates. Currently, it's on Steam for £34.99.

Remember too that Cave Story+ will only be free to download until December 10, so be sure to grab it up before it's gone!