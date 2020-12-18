Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Epic Games Store is now offering apps

Spotify marks the first non-gaming application to be offered on the platform.

It looks like the Epic Games Store is expanding its horizons. It has been revealed that the storefront platform will now be offering apps, starting off with none other than music app Spotify.

As reported by PCGamesN, the announcement was detailed by the company in a statement that reads; "Spotify is among the first non-game applications being offered on the Epic Games Store, and you can expect more in the future. We'll continue to work with partners to continue to grow the store's offerings for our players and create a more robust platform for developers."

It isn't uncommon for game stores to offer applications, Steam is known for being a place to acquire plenty of apps, however none quite reach the popularity that Spotify garners. If you don't already use Spotify, and are thinking about giving it a go, why not try the Epic Games Store, right here, which is currently also offering a bunch of free games as part of its holiday celebrations. If you're really fast, you can still grab Cities: Skylines for the next *checks watch* sixteen minutes.

Thanks, PCGamesN.



