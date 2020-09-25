English
news
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

Epic Games Store is now giving away RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

Get the brand new game for free. You know, the best price.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition was just released on PC and Switch for £14.99, but if you have a profile on the Epic Store, then you don't need to pay anything for this brand new game, as RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is this week's Epic Games Store offer.

You have until 4pm BST, October 1, to add the game to your Epic Store collection, as after that, a new game (or games) will replace RolleCoaster Tycoon 3 as an offer. So far, the only game confirmed for next week's offer is Pikuniku.

So, want to enjoy a brand new game for free? Then just click here.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

