Epic Games Store is giving away three games until January 9th

After the Christmas promotion, in which they gave away 12 games through 12 days, Epic Games Store is back with the classic promotion of a free game per week. However, in order not to lose healthy and good habits, the company has decided to give away three games starting from January 1st until January 9th (at 16.00 GMT).

Specifically, these games are Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition and Steep. To get them, you have to go to the Epic Games Store and redeem them through your account for free.

Will you redeem these games?